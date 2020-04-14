SYS Systems helps with urgent call for 3D-printed face shields

SYS Systems, a 3D-printing specialist, has joined the fight against coronavirus by launching a project to create protective face shields.

Now the company is empowering manufacturers across the UK to do the same.

Derbyshire-based SYS is putting its range of Stratasys 3D printers at its Additive Manufacturing Centre HQ to work, with the aim of creating as many of the masks as possible and distributing them to those in most need.

The company has also contacted all customers who own the relevant 3D printers required to do the work and sent them clear, Stratasys-approved designs and instructions to get started.

The instructions are available for anyone manufacturer to download and use by clicking here.

SYS Systems Managing Director Matt Fulton said: “Like everyone else we have been inspired by the efforts of NHS staff and our emergency services in these uncertain times, so we felt it was our duty to do something to assist.”

“We hope our customers will join us in doing everything we can to arm key workers with the tools they need to perform their essential duties, and we thank them in advance for their support.”

Those who can produce visors or shields in bulk but who do not have a customer for them are being urged to send them to SYS Systems for wider distribution.

The company is also making its 3D printers available for bureau work to ease the pressure being heaped on UK manufacturers by the coronavirus pandemic, with staff shortages and supply chain disruptions biting hard.