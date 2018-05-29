TactoTek IMSE solution is automotive certified

TactoTek, developer of injection moulded structural electronics solutions, has announced that one of its IMSE designs has passed an automotive OEM’s test requirements for interior use in its vehicles.

TactoTek worked directly with the OEM who funded the project to adapt its traditional electronics part to IMSE design rules testing.

The tested IMSE solution is an advanced design funded by the customer that includes more features than the traditional electronics solution on which it was modeled.

“Our customer came to us with very bold, innovative ideas for industrial design and an ambitious set of features, the resulting part is their vision realised using IMSE technology,” said Miikka Kärnä, TactoTek Head of Product Creation.

“Our challenge was to engineer an IMSE solution that met their requirements for form factor, function, and performance. An iterative development process resulted in an IMSE part that is 3-dimensional, only 3.5 mm thick and reduces mass by 60 per cent.”

Features of the IMSE part includes, printed circuitry, printed 3D gesture recognition antenna and 33 LEDs that provide illumination for styling, control back lighting and task lighting.

All printed electronics and LEDs for lighting effects are moulded within the 3D plastic structure.

Independent labs were engaged by the OEM to subject the IMSE parts to a wide range of automotive tests, which included, thermal shock (-40C to +85C), low temperature and high temperature operation and humidity temperature cycling.

“We are very pleased to have independent verification of our IMSE solution performance. Meeting automotive OEM requirements is quite challenging,” added Marko Suo-Anttila, TactoTek SVP Engineering.

“Creating IMSE solutions that pass automotive grade tests requires specialized understanding of materials combinations, processing requirements and design rules. TactoTek has developed a structured knowledge base of that data.”