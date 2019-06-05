Tarmac expands asphalt range

Tarmac has launched a new rubberised asphalt which uses recycled waste tyres.

The sustainable building materials and construction solutions business is the first in the UK to develop a new asphalt technology capable of recycling end-of-life tyres (ELTs) into roads.

With 40 million waste tyres produced every year in the UK, the company has created an innovative asphalt mix using granulated rubber.

Tarmac estimates that it will be possible to recycle and reuse up to 750 waste tyres for every kilometre of highway surfaced with the new material, depending on the thickness of the road, which would help to reduce the 120,000 tonnes of rubber waste exported from the UK annually.

× Expand Roy Kilcullen Roy Kilcullen/rkp.uk.com Hollybush Inn Tarmac One Magazine 15/04/2019Rubber roads feature at Mancetter Quary in Atherstone, Warwickshire.

The company believes there is also significant scope to recycle and reduce the UK’s dependence on the export of ELT’s to other countries.

Brian Kent, Technical Director at Tarmac, said: “While plastic recycling has attracted media headlines, used tyres remain a significant and overlooked waste stream and our new innovative rubber modified asphalts offer a more sustainable option for our industry and the environment.

“Rubber is used in asphalt across the USA, but in the UK there is a lack of the necessary industrial infrastructure required to allow manufacture of this type of material. Against the backdrop of major investment in the strategic road network there is now an opportunity to leverage this technology and unlock the benefits of this circular economic approach.”

As part of recent trials of the new material, Tarmac supplied asphalt with rubber in Coventry.

Rob Little, Senior Engineer, Highways Technical, Coventry City Council, added: “Coventry City Council is delighted with the rubberised asphalt trial; we hope we can use more of the product across the city in the future to help divert waste tyres from landfill and incineration to reduce the carbon footprint for road construction projects in Coventry.

“We are proud to be leading with our partners, Balfour Beatty and Tarmac in providing road surfaces which are providing significant environmental benefits for our communities.”