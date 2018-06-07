TBM Rail collaborate with Addmaster to offer a more hygienic commute

TBM Rail, passenger comfort specialist, has partnered with Addmaster and its Biomaster technology to offer bus and train operators greater product protection against the growth of infectious bacteria on mass transit systems.

Biomasters antimicrobial technology can now be built in to Nylon R-AG coatings for grab poles, seat handles and arm rests that TBM Rail supplies to fleet operators across the UK.

Nylon R-AG, the toughest coating system for transportation, has been tested and approved against EN45545-2 and meets stringent ISO standards.

Bacterial transmission by hand is one of the most common ways in which pathogens are spread in high-traffic, shared areas and studies have found evidence of bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella and even Klebsiella pneumoniae on the London Underground, which can cause serious infections.

Helping to keep surfaces more hygienic and reducing the opportunity for bacteria to be transferred, Biomaster technology inhibits the growth of harmful germs 24/7.

× Expand Addmaster

“As rail and bus services get busier passengers are rightly concerned about hygiene. So many of the surfaces are touched thousands of times each day. Although operators are stepping up cleaning regimes, germs can go undetected. The Biomaster system is a huge step forward in offering those customers higher standards,” said Neil Smith, TBM Rail Director.

“Our partnership with Addmaster enables us to offer surface protection from bacteria that will ultimately be reflected in the operators’ customer satisfaction scores as confidence in cleanliness grows.”

Biomaster technology can also be applied to seat covers, washroom facilities, toilet tanks and piping.