Technical Foam Services announce a landmark in hydrophilic PU foam

Technical Foam Services has announced the launch of the first hydrophilic PU foam with the same performance criteria as cellulose sponge.

The new material is manufactured in large block form at TFS’s Corby factory, where it can convert the large blocks into different shapes and sizes dependent on customer requirements.

The material is also commercially competitive against cellulose sponge, making it an attractive option for end-users.

As PU block foam is readily available and easy to convert, this is expected to make the new material around ten to 20 per cent cheaper than cellulose sponge.