Techsil and Panacol develop new adhesive for filament winding processes

Techsil and Panacol have developed a new adhesive for filament winding processes.

The newly developed Vitralit UD 1405 adhesive is an innovative adhesive system for fibre and filament winding.

For high efficiency, Vitralit UD 1405 can be applied during the winding process and immediately cured with high intensity LED curing systems. This adhesive and curing system is ideal for Carbon or Glass Fibre filament winding associated with Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) or Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) manufacturing processes.

Vitralit UD 1405 can be used to wrap components such as hybrid rotor shafts for electric motors and high-voltage surge arresters.

The adhesive-coated fibre-reinforced windings can then be quickly cured with UV/visible light. This innovative winding process is extremely space and time-saving,and can produce significant processing cost savings.

Available through Techsil in the UK, Panacol’s Vitralit UD 1405 is a transparent, solvent-free, one-component epoxy.

Due to its low viscosity, Vitralit UD 1405 has good wetting properties. It can be cured in seconds by irradiation with UV (365nm) or Visible (405nm) light wavelengths.

Depending on the fibre material and the wavelength used, layer thicknesses of several millimetres can be achieved exclusively by UV/Visible light curing. This epoxy can also be thermally cured after UV exposure to ensure that a complete cure is secured in areas shadowed from the UV light. For example, fibres or filaments can first be pulled through an adhesive bath, then wound onto the rotor or respective cylinder, and cured with UV or visible light. A secondary thermal cure will ensure that the layers of coated windings below the surface become fully cured.