Techsil launches Panacol's Vitralit PEEK adhesive

Techsil, based near Redditch, has launched a light curing adhesive, Vitralit UV 4802, developed by Panacol, to bond high temperature resistant thermoplastics such as PEEK with other non-compatible materials.

The Vitralit UV 4802 material is bendy, flexible and it can bond PEEK or TPU. The adhesive is based on acrylate resin, which features excellent adhesion to many plastics such as PEEK.

The adhesive also adheres very well to ceramics and glass. Vitralit UV 4802 is highly resistant to heat: tests have shown that the adhesive keeps its soft and flexible characteristics even after being exposed to temperatures of 150°C for seven days. Thanks to its high flexibility the adhesive is perfectly suited for bonding thin materials. It is pink in colour and cures in seconds under a UV or visible light source. Both gas discharge lamps and LEDs are suitable for curing.