Teijin acquires Inapal in European automotive expansion

Teijin Limited has acquired Inapal Plasticos SA (Inapal), a Portuguese automotive composites supplier, as it looks to expand its business in Europe.

The move follows Teijin’s acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics, which strengthened its capabilities in lightweight materials and Ziegler, which opened its automotive materials supply base in Germany.

Inapal, headquartered in Leca do Balio, Porto, is a Tier One supplier of composite components to the automotive and heavy truck industries.

The company’s capabilities include Class A body panels, structural and underbody components using a variety of materials and processes, including sheet moulding compound (SMC), carbon fibre SMC, prepreg compression moulding (PCM), direct long fibre thermoplastic (D-LFT) and glass mat thermoplastic (GMT).

The company has two manufacturing locations in Portugal serving a variety of European OEM customers including Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen and Bentley.

In addition to its automotive and heavy truck business, Inapal supplies components to the heating and cooling industry, as well as passenger seating components to the bus and rail industries. The company had sales of EUR 31.9 million (GBP £28.6m) in 2017.

“We are leveraging our lightweight, strong, high-performance materials and integrated composite technologies as one of the key focuses of the transformation strategies for our medium-term management plan,” said Jun Suzuki, President and CEO, Teijin Limited.

“The acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics positioned us as a Tier One supplier of high-performance composites to the global automotive market. In July, we announced the acquisition of J.H. Ziegler GmbH(Ziegler), a leading supplier of automotive interior materials in Germany.

“Now the acquisition of Inapal enables us to deliver on our promise to stakeholders to expand our technologies on a global basis, including in Europe. We will seek synergies by leveraging the business capabilities of CSP, Ziegler and Inapal to continue to grow as a supplier of multi-material components. It also enables us to demonstrate our commitment to evolve for future society as an enterprise that delivers new value.”

Teijin expects its automotive composite business sales to reach approximately €1.7 billion (GBP £1.5bn) by 2030. The company says it now has the ability to serve customers in most major regions of the world, including North America, Europe and Asia, and has “established business with every major global automotive OEM”.