Teijin Advanced Materials and Technologies to support Kogakuin University’s vehicle in World Solar Challenge Race

The Teijin Group has announced that its advanced high-performance materials and technologies will once again be used in the latest solar-powered CFRP vehicle developed by the Kogakuin University Solar Team for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.

Collaborating with the university as a partner in developing innovative, next-generation automobiles, Teijin is providing technical support for solar panels and other components in the solar car, as well as conventional support for a wide range of materials and products designed to maximise the comfort and performance of the team members.

GH Craft, Teijin’s composite-structure design, development, and evaluation unit, and a leader in CFRP composite structures, is engaged in all facets of composite-structure fabrication for super-lightweight vehicles, including design, moulding, and structural evaluation.

The company is providing the Kogakuin University Solar Team with expert technical support, including a technician who will provide in-race mechanical and technical backup, aiming to help the team achieve its first victory in the race.

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, which was inaugurated in 1987, will hold its 15th competition this year as the world’s biggest biannual solar car race to showcase advanced, innovative technologies for solar cars.