Teijin develops extra-light automotive side-door module made from advanced multi-material composites

Teijin has announced that its automotive composites speciality groups have developed a multi-material composite automotive door concept that maintains required crash specifications while reducing overall weight by 35 per cent when compared to a conventional steel door.

A prototype of this unique approach, developed jointly by Teijin Composites Innovation Center and Continental Structural Plastics Holdings Corporation, will be on display in the Teijin Group booth at JEC World.

The module is made from carbon fibre sheet moulded compound, glass fibre sheet moulded compound, and unidirectional glass fibre reinforced plastics, to offer both high strength and low weight.

Additional benefits include cost efficiency equal to that of an aluminium door module, and the ability to achieve deep draws and superior design freedom not achievable with a metal, while also withstanding the heat level of the conventional E-coat automotive painting process.

Teijin plans to continue enhancing the quality of its side-door module capabilities by applying various high-performance materials and technologies available within the Teijin Group.