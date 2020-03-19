Teijin Serrebo CFRTP adopted for Panasonic’s new digital 4K video cameras

Teijin has announced that its Sereebo carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastic has been selected for use in Panasonic’s newly launched digital 4K video cameras, the HC-X2000 and HC-X1500.

A version of Sereebo developed for injection moulding, which uses Teijin’s polycarbonate resin Panlit as the matrix, has been adopted for the handle unit and top cover of both cameras.

While camera chassis and bodies are typically made from plastics reinforced with chopped carbon fibres for strength and reduced weights, short fibres cannot fully realise the strength and other unique features of longer carbon fibres.

Sereebo incorporates Teijin’s original resin-composition formulating technology for added strength, weight reduction, and flame retardants.

Its surfaces are also extra smooth and Teijin’s superior resin-processing technologies eliminate carbon-fibre protrusions.