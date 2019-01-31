Teijin to supply Tenax carbon fibre thermoplastic intermediate material for Boeing

Teijin has announced its Tenax carbon fibre and carbon fibre TPUD has been qualified by Boeing, and registered in its qualified products list.

Teijin will supply Tenax TPUD as an intermediate advanced composite material for primary structural parts for Boeing.

Gerd Engelsmann

Since the two companies signed a Qualification Agreement on June 2016, they have been working on material qualification testing and application study of CFRTP for primary structure parts.

Tenax TPUD is made with thermoplastic resin and achieves high-hear, impact and fatigue resistances and helps to reduce production costs and improve component manufacturing efficiency thanks to its shortened moulding process.

Teijin plans to begin commercial shipments of Tenax TPUD to Boeing approved parts makers within the next two years.