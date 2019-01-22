Teknor Apex announces array of new medical-grade PVC compounds

Teknor Apex has announced a new range of medical-grade PVC compounds, formulated with DEHP, and will introduce the products at the MD&M West show.

The new Apex PVC and Flexalloy PVC elastomer compounds are available in ten series, each with Shore A hardness from 50 to 90 for Apex grades and 40 to 80 for Flexalloy grades.

Teknor Apex offers the standard grades in a high-clarity medical blue tint, and can custom formulate options to meet a variety of colour, opacity, and self-frosting needs as specified by the device manufacturer.

Extrusion grades of the new compounds are suitable for use in respiratory, blood transport and delivery, catheter, enteral feeding, and many other types of tubing applications, as well as for cable jacketing on powered medical devices.

Uses for injection moulding grades includes luers, canulae, caps, connectors, valves, ear protection, endotracheal airway cuffs, mouthpieces, oxygen masks, safety goggles, resuscitation bags, and bulbs.

Derek Laffey, Medical Industry Manager for the Vinyl Division of Teknor Apex, said: “Teknor Apex has developed this comprehensive portfolio of ‘off-the-shelf’ medical PVC compounds in order to help customers reduce their time-to-market while having multiple options for replacing conventional phthalate plasticisers.”

“We supply these new products with a full complement of physical property, biocompatibility, and regulatory test data, and we support rapid prototyping by offering quick turnaround times for samples. In addition, identical grades of each compound are available worldwide.”