Teknor Apex Company develops new generation of medical TPEs

Teknor Apex Company has produced a new series of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) for over-moulding that exhibit excellent adhesion to engineering plastic substrates while meeting the stringent requirements for use in medical devices.

Medalist MD-30000 Series medical TPEs bond effectively to polycarbonate, ABS, PC/ABS, CoPe, PET, PBT, ASA, SAN, PMMA, POM, PA, and PS.

The compounds are for use in wearable devices, ‘soft-touch’ or cosmetic grips for device housings, handheld devices, instruments, and seals and gaskets, and are processable in either multi-shot or insert moulding,

Unlike liquid silicones, over-moulded TPEs do not require the use of a primer, have a shorter cycle time due to avoidance of a curing process, and can be processed on conventional injection moulding equipment.

Three of the Medalist MD-30000 Series compounds were introduced earlier this year after successful completion of a joint project with Covestro LLC, in which the materials were over-moulded onto medical grades of polycarbonate and PC alloys and tested for adhesion, processability, and chemical resistance.

Ross van Royen, senior market manager for Teknor Apex, said: “Over-moulding Medalist TPEs onto rigid substrates enhances the ergonomic and aesthetic properties of medical devices, adds new functionalities such as moulded-in seals and cushions, and provides the design freedom and cost savings associated with parts consolidation.”