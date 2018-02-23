Teknor Apex secures Chemlon distribution in EU

Teknor Apex has met EU standards for its Chemlon 500 Series to make them available throughout Europe.

Chemlon 500 Series products comprise a full range of engineering thermoplastics based on recycled polyamide 66, including unfilled, impact-modified, and glass-reinforced compounds. The product range is supported by Teknor Apex’s upstream recycling capabilities, including a consistent supply of high-quality polyamide fibre feedstocks. Teknor Apex recommends the compounds for automotive, office furniture, and other applications where cost savings or mandates for recycled content are key considerations.

Michael A. Roberts, Vice-President for Engineering Thermoplastics Division of Teknor Apex, said: “The assured quality of Chemlon 500 Series compounds is based on our broad experience with polyamides, both virgin and recycled. These compounds process with a high degree of lot-to-lot consistency and yield finished products that exhibit good surface appearance and dimensional stability.”

Teknor Apex compounds polyamides in the US, Germany and Singapore, making specially modified compounds of Polyamide 6, 66, 610, and 612 under the Chemlon brand.