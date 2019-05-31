Terphane introduces Ecophane line of sustainable PET films

Terphane, a global player in speciality polyester films, has recently introduced its sustainable Ecophane to the global packaging market.

These new PET films address a growing demand for films that guarantee the production of recyclable packaging with recycled content.

Marcos Vieira, Global R&D Director of Terphane, said: “The Ecophane line is the result of extensive research and development and the use of highly advanced technology. We are now able to create a PET film with a minimum of 30 per cent post-consumer recycled PET in its composition.”

Mike Nickens, North American Sales Manager, said: “The development of Ecophane not only follows the sustainability metrics established by Terphane, but also fulfils brand owners’ search for more sustainable packaging.”