Terphane to showcase solutions for sealable films at Packaging Innovations

Terphane will be showcasing its newest products which increase consumer appeal and shelf life at the Packaging Innovations 2019 Show.

Terphane’s booth will highlight the latest innovations for packaging fresh fruits and vegetables.

The company says its Sealphane films, can increase shelf life for fresh fruits and vegetables, guaranteeing the products´ integrity during transportation and storage, reducing the risk of waste.

Due to the various possibilities of stacking more packages can occupy less space.

These films are highly versatile and can be exposed to a temperature range varying from -40degrees to 210 degrees centigrade, for packages that go from freezer to oven.

Sealphane also has films with peelable seals with reduced sharding, making them consumer-friendly.

The Sealphane line includes PP, PE, APET, rPET, CPET-APET, APET-PE, PS, pulp, smooth-walled foil and coated paperboard, sealable films for different types of punnets,

“Sealphane films are highly transparent and have anti-mist functionality, allowing the consumer to view the product and enjoy high quality printed images - even when the product is exhibited in refrigerated shelves,” said André Gani, Sales & Marketing Director for Export Markets.

“What matters to the market is that the consumer has access to a package that better fulfills expectations and guarantees a product in perfect condition. A package that surprises and transforms the consumption moment into an indulgence moment."

Terphane joins about 300 exhibitors at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK, for one of the most important packaging shows in Europe for packaging innovation.