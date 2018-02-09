Tesco’s redesigned flexible packaging saves 57 tonnes of plastic waste

Independent flexible packaging manufacturer, Skymark, has developed a range of reduced weight packs for Tesco’s own range of baby wipes.

Skymark developed a PE film to be used in a laminate structure which is lighter and thinner than previous designs used for Tesco’s own label Ultra Soft baby wipes. This design has removed 57 tonnes of plastic from the waste stream in its first year.

× Expand Tesco baby wipes

Paul Glover, Commercial Technical Director, Skymark, said: “In line with the latest media coverage, it’s clear that consumers want to see more packaging on supermarket shelves that is both functional and sustainable. This small but significant change to baby wipes packaging represents a 20 per cent material reduction resulting in the removal of 57 tonnes of plastic.”

Skymark has down-gauged the PE film used in the laminate structure from 50um to 35um, as a result there is a packaging weight reduction of 20 per cent, before the application of the lid.

The thinner film requires fewer raw materials which minimises packaging waste contributing to the reduction of carbon footprint and the environmental impact of the product.

Glover added: “Our innovation team worked closely with the leading retailer’s packaging team and their chosen wet wipe supplier to design a pack which meets the needs of both the consumer and the retail supply chain. Our goal was to create a pack which was more sustainable and lighter weight, without sacrificing the aesthetics and performance of the pack in production. A focus on innovation and commitment to meeting customer expectations enabled us to turn that goal into a reality and create a pack that ticked all the boxes.”