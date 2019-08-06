Texon launches new heel counter material for the footwear industry

Texon has announced the launch of Texon Halo, a new heel counter material for the footwear industry that contains a minimum of 50 per cent recycled content.

The high-performance, powder moulded, reinforcement material has good sustainability credentials and can deliver distinct and measurable performance advantages.

It has been designed for use in athletic and sports shoes, but suitable for providing structural support in most types of footwear.

The company says Texon Halo is stiffer than competitor products at an equivalent thickness, making it ideal for creating thinner, lighter shoes with a robust yet supportive, well fitting heel.

Offering good mouldability and a low heat activation point, the material is cost effective, quick to use and easy to insert into a shoe upper.

As it is self-adhering at lower process temperatures, Texon Halo bonds well to all commonly used substrates including synthetic materials.

Matt Smith, Group Sales Director at Texon, said: “When it comes to manufacturing shoes, selecting sustainable materials that can provide the right level of structural support is essential, particularly when it comes to heel counters. These small but invaluable components are key to the construction of a good shoe – helping to stabilise the heel, maintain the foot’s position, and reduce the risk of pronation. The development of Texon Halo shows us pushing the boundaries of heel counter technology, creating materials that have better sustainability credentials, while still offering