Texon launches Texon Vulcan

Texon has launched Texon Vulcan, a product that can provide extra shape and enhanced levels of support in vulcanised shoes, and contains up to 50 per cent recycled fibre content.

An alternative to traditional rubber heel reinforcements, Texon Vulcan is a non-woven polyester.

This lightweight material was developed as a result of in-depth research into the key issues associated with vulcanised shoes and has been designed to create sturdy yet comfortable heel counters.

Impregnated with a special thermoplastic that increases its shape-retention and firmness, it delivers structural support at a significantly thinner gauge, helping footwear manufacturers achieve a slimmer heel profile and deliver a tighter topline that fits neatly around the wearer’s heel.

Texon Vulcan is available in sheet form, or pre-cut, as a net, waste-free material – further adding to its sustainability credentials.

Engineered to withstand the high temperatures and pressures experienced in autoclave ovens during the vulcanisation joining process, Texon Vulcan is supplied with an EVA adhesive coating that bonds to most leathers, synthetic leathers, fabrics and lining materials.

Matt Smith, Group Sales Director at Texon, said: “Texon Vulcan is groundbreaking in terms of the significantly improved physical properties that it offers, and the amount of recycled fibre that it uses. Firmer and more resilient than rubber counters, which are typically soft and can lose their shape relatively quickly, Texon Vulcan helps overcome the age-old problem of sagging in vulcanised shoes, which can result in a canvas upper collapsing.”

“The launch of Texon Vulcan reinforces our capabilities as a leader in innovative, sustainable, structural materials for the footwear industry and will open up sizable new commercial opportunities in this important part of the global footwear industry.”