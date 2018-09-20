The Collective makes black plastics recyclable with the help of Colour Tone

The Collective will be the first FMCG business to introduce a novel near-infrared (NIR) colourant technology developed by Colour Tone, to ensure its black plastic yogurt pot lids can be effectively recycled.

The original lid features carbon black and other pigments which absorb the infrared signal used to sort plastics packaging, which results in the lid ending up as residual waste, in landfill or incineration.

Consulting with recycling expert Nextek the company says it chose to partner with Colour Tone, as it offered technically proven NIR colourant technology together with excellent colour and performance capabilities.

The black lids on The Collective's 450g and 900g yogurt tubs will feature the new NIR reflecting colourant.

Waste chariry, the WRAP funded trials addressing the masking strength of the NIR pigment itself, the development of end markets for recycled detectable black plastics and an in-market trial to prove the recycling process for black ready meal tubs and trays.

Colour Tone was the only supplier able to satisfy all its subsequent trials to ensure the technology’s readiness for market.

From October 2018, the black lids on The Collective’s 450g and 900g yogurt tubs will feature the new NIR reflecting colourant.

“We are delighted to support The Collective with this market first for the FMCG industry. It has adopted a revolutionary colourant technology that enables the effective detection and sorting of black plastic waste for recycling into high quality materials. This helps support our growing circular economy and the brand’s sustainable business objectives,” said Tony Gaukroger, Director, Colour Tone Masterbatch.

“We therefore urge other FMCG businesses to put eco-design considerations first and follow The Collective’s lead to help reduce the 1.3 billion black single-use food pots, tubs and trays that are sent to landfill each year – around 30,000 tonnes.”