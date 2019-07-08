The Gabriel-Chemie Group offers full service for lasermarking: from the project idea to its realisation.

A laser additive masterbatch enables the contact-free, permanent marking, labelling and decoration of plastic parts without using any printing ink or solvents.

A marking can be made on soft, coarse, stepped and curved surfaces and is abrasion-resistant, resistant to chemicals and lightfast.

The use of laser additive masterbatch makes it possible to create customised designs and personalised markings, suited to complex and rapidly changing layouts.

The Gabriel-Chemie Group has been involved in this technology since laser marking on plastics was first introduced.

Laser marking on plastics enables numerous design options for current trends such as customisation and personalisation of innovative products.

The product portfolio consists of laser additives and combination masterbatches, colour and additive, which are suitable for all thermoplastics.

The masterbatch is suitable for processing in injection moulding, hollow body injection moulding and for the extrusion of thick-walled products. Gabriel-Chemie also provides masterbatches for lm extrusion upon request.