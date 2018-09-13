The Perspex Brand sponsors a special installation for London Design Festival 2018

The Perspex brand has announced its involvement in a special installation for this year’s London Design Festival: Memory & Light by Arvo Pärt and Arup.

A transparent curved screen, made from Perspex acrylic and fabricated by Talbot Designs represents the prism in Pärt’s poetic description, sitting alongside a viewing and listening bench where visitors can sit to experience the composer’s words and music.

Curated by Clare Farrow with Eva Woode in collaboration with Arup specialists Stephen Philips, Ned Crowe and Ed Elbourne, this multi-sensory installation brings Pärt’s words to life in a meeting of design and music.

Clare Farrow says: “This is a wonderful opportunity to create an encounter between music and design, between the past and the present, in this beautiful 18th-century music salon in the V&A, bringing to life Arvo Pärt’s description of his music through the innovative design concepts of Arup.”

Arvo Pärt, Composer, said: “ I could compare my music to white light, which contains all colours. Only a prism can divide the colours and make them appear; this prism could be the spirit of the listener.”

The piece will be presented in the Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) London, in the Norfolk House Music Room from 15-23 September 2018.