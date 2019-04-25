The Recyclate Initiative grows ahead of PLMA trade show

The ECC Ecological Cleaning and Care of the Werner & Martz group is to present the Recycling Initiative with its cooperation partners, at the Private Label Manufacturers Association trade show in Amsterdam.

The shared goal of the Initiative is the development of sustainable material cycles in which materials from the Yellow Bag source are used, and to work towards a closed-loop system.

At a shared booth at the PLMA show, the Initiative will show the entire cycle of a PET and HDPE bottle made from recyclates, from the collection of plastic waste in the Yellow Bag and the processing of recycled plastic into new packaging to the product on the retail shelf.

Dr Markus Helftewes, Managing Director of The Green Dot, said: “Systalen PRIMUS by The Green Dot is produced from raw materials from the Yellow Bag and the Yellow Bin. This allows us to bring packaging from the supermarket shelf back to the supermarket shelf and thus close the cycle.”

“The cleaning agent bottles for Ecological Cleaning and Care from Systalen, PRIMUS HDPE natur, shown at this year’s PLMA are the best proof.”

Georg Lässer, Head of Corporate Recycling Services, BU ISBM & Recycling at ALPLA, said: “At ALPLA we concentrate not just on our core business, which is the development and manufacture of sustainable packaging solutions with a high share of recyclates.”

“For many years we also have been working to improve the recycling process itself and to increase recycling rates. To that end, we continuously expand our activities in the recovery of used packaging.”

“One example is the recently announced investment of seven million euros in the PET Recycling Team Wolfen. In the future we will process PET waste from the Yellow Bag and, among other things, supply our in-house factory at Werner & Mertz.”

“In doing so, we not only keep the raw material in a closed loop, but we also make a contribution to stemming climate change. The manufacture of recyclates emits up to 90 per cent less CO2 than the production of new goods.”

As well as ECC, The Green Dot and ALPLA, the Mondi Group and Siewek are also joining the Recyclate Initiative Booth.