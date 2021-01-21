ThermHex and Panel Systems celebrate its 2000th light weight roof for camper vans

ThermHex Waben, a producer of honeycomb cores for economic sandwich panels and parts, and Panel Systems, are celebrating the introduction of lightweight polypropylene honeycomb core in the elevated roofs of 2,000 Ford, Volkswagen and other camper vans.

The company says the demand for the roof panels has increased significantly and is so successful because the honeycomb is up to 80 per cent lighter than the alternative material – plywood and does not have severe operational problems in the rain. If plywood gets wet, it disintegrates and becomes much heavier.

The panels with the ThermHex’s honeycomb cores, on the other hand, not only being significantly lighter also have additional benefits. These include maintaining full functionality if wet. It forms part of a layer in the underside of the roof and provides a firm foundation for the other layers including ABS polymer. This polymer becomes soft in hot weather, but the honeycomb maintains the stability and firmness needed.

The honeycomb cores are extremely strong and rigid, but can be shaped as required, all properties that make it appealing to the leisure vehicle industry. Manufactured in a patented process, it is resistant to chemicals and moisture. In addition, as part of ensuring ethical and sustainable sourcing of materials, it is also 100 per cent recyclable.

× Expand Finished camper roof

Panel Systems and ThermHex Waben have been working in partnership since July 2012. The honeycomb panels are being deployed in the lining of flooring and side panels of caravans and motorhomes, as well as internal features such as furniture. Since July 2018 the lighter panels are helping to improve the camper vans’ fuel efficiency.

Andy Taylor, Product Manager of Panel Systems Group, commented: “The ThermHex honeycomb core is a fantastically versatile material. It provides a firm foundation to wrap the other layers around, giving a lightweight structure that can withstand all weathers and conditions.

“It’s easy to work with and produces a strong and stable structure, with a beautiful finish. We are now looking at other applications where the innovative material might be introduced.”