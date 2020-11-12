ThermHex launches new honeycomb core for “Class A” surface quality

ThermHex Waben, producer of honeycomb cores for economic sandwich panels and parts, is launching a new core.

With a height of 20mm and cell size of 5mm, this new product replaces a larger cell size, with a reduction of almost half.

The company says such a small cell size leads to a better surface quality and enables the use of the core in even more applications, such as visible interior and exterior surfaces in automotive, as it achieves “Class A” surface quality depending on the skin layer.

This year, ThermHex is celebrating its 10th anniversary and for most of those years delivered around 7% growth per annum. The company produces high quality polypropylene honeycombs for more economic, lightweight sandwich panels and parts for various applications across different industries.

The company would like to enlarge its network around the globe and is looking for more distributors especially in Europe and the USA. It aims for carbon neutral production of its cores by the end of Q1 in 2021 and has started the transition this year by switching electricity supplier to a renewable source.

Dr Jochen Pflug, CEO of ThermHex, said: “Over the past decade, we have continuously innovated and established a track record in delivering high quality honeycomb cores for a variety of industries.

“We are pleased with what the company has achieved over the past decade and are excited about the future. We offer our customers honeycomb cores which help to produce better and more economic lightweight sandwich panels and parts for different applications. Not only do they reduce weight, they also save costs and are more sustainable.

Our work is ever evolving as we support our customers to ever better meet requirements of weight reduction and a more efficient usage of natural resources. Through weight reduction in structural parts of many products, we can help to reduce the environmental impact and contribute to sustainability.”

Reducing the environmental impact during the production of honeycomb cores and offering a lightweight but stiff core material at competitive prices is central to ThermHex’s design and production process. All honeycomb cores are recyclable, are resistant to moisture, acids and bases (reducing replacement costs), and ThermHex is working towards a CO 2 neutral product.

Since July this year, ThermHex has been using green power for the production of its honeycomb cores. The production is based on electricity from renewable sources.