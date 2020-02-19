Thomas Swan announces successful graphene application collaboration with the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre

Thomas Swan and Co, one of the UK’s leading independent chemical manufacturers, has announced that the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) in Manchester has produced a fibre using polyamide 6 and 0.2 per cent loading of Thomas Swan graphene nanoplatelets.

GEIC successfully extruded and subsequently spun 1.5 km of the fibre with 0.39 mm diameter, which bodes well for Thomas Swan continuing its development of graphene in nanocomposites and shows positive traction for its commitment to advanced materials R&D.

Typical applications for this type of monofibre include carbon brushes for motors, seat belts, and fishing lines.

Michael Edwards, Commercial Director for Advanced Materials at Thomas Swan, said: “This is yet another example of the use of our GNP in nanocomposite applications. We will continue our collaboration with the GEIC to enhance the range of polymeric solution available for various application examples, demonstrating our continued commitment to graphene production.”

John Vickers, Application Specialist at GEIC, said: “The fibre reel was manufactured at the GEIC facility at The University of Macnhester, using the Xplore fibre spin line.”

“The line can produce fibres at a speed of 0.5 to 90 metres per minutes via a controlled Godet. It also has the capability of spinning materials down to typically 50 microns, subject to formulations.”