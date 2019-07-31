Three new LCP polymers address concerns for higher speed data transfer without signal loss, distortion, or interference

Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies has developed three new grades of high-performance liquid crystal polymers (LCPs), to meet the increasing demands of a sector that includes the Internet of Things, 5G cellular networks, and smart cities.

The three new SumikaSuper LCP grades have unique processing characteristics and extremely high performance, so they are commonly used to replace metals, ceramics, and other plastics due to high thermal resistance, excellent flowability, and opportunities for weight or wallstock reductions.

SumikaSuper E6205L, which is available in natural and black, is a lower dielectric constant polymer that is ideal for connectors requiring higher data transfer speeds.

However, for connectors that require both a lower dielectric constant as well as a lower dissipation factor, SumikaSuper SR1205L, a unique LCP with a different chemical structure, may better meet requirements depending on connecter geometry and design.

For high-speed digital and wireless devices where electromagnetic interference is a concern, owing the its deterioration of signal quality, a third grade, SumikaSuper SZ6911EM has been specifically designed to provide EMI shielding.

This grade incorporates ferromagnetic particles that convert incident EM waves into heat energy, which subsequently can be bled off by thermal management systems.