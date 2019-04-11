Top quality PCR pails provide sustainable solutions

RPC Superfos has introduced a number of initiatives to further enhance its packaging solutions incorporating post-consumer recycled polypropylene.

The company has worked with recycled materials for over ten years and today offers a range of PCR pails in many shapes and sizes including its popular Paintainer, SuperCube, SuperLife, and SuperFlex containers.

Janni Langkjaer Pederson, Sustainability Communication Manager at RPC Superfos, said: “Thinking sustainably is nothing new to RPC Superfos, and using recycled material is one of our ways of doing so.”

“Our top-quality PCR pails are perfect for paint, varnishes, building materials and garden products. Equally important, the plastic is also durable, light-weight, sturdy, and makes a significant contribution to a reduced carbon footprint.”

Thanks to a new formula, the level of PCR used in these pails can now be very high while at the same time ensuring that the containers remain fit for purpose and retain the mechanical characteristics necessary to ensure optimum performance.

For this reason, the actual PCR level that can be used for a particular order very much depends on the application, and RPC Superfos therefore works in close collaboration with its customers to find the most appropriate solution.

Stephane Navoret, Regional Technical Director for RPC Superfos, said: “We have come a long way since we started to use recycled material and our vast experience in the non-food market makes us a very competent advisor to our customers.”

“Using PCR without monitoring the mechanical characteristics can affect the performance of the packaging. RPC Superfos has developed a new formula which, in specific cases, allows us to use a very high level of PCR.”

“However, we thoroughly take the performance and the quality of the packaging as well as all supply chain requirements into consideration. Importantly, we do not overpromise, that is one of our avowed tasks as advisor and business partner.”