Tosaf launch new anti-fog masterbatch for PE

Tosaf has announced the launch of AF7380PE, a newly-developed anti-fog masterbatch that will help reduce the harmful effects of water drops on packaging film.

AF7380PE is suitable for a wide range of production processes, from laminated polyethylene films, multi-layer co-ex barrier films produced by blown and cast extrusion, and oriented films produced by double and triple-bubble production technology.

Tosaf says this masterbatch combines the company’s broad experience working with the most sophisticated anti-fog materials and its profound understanding of the market’s needs.

Dr. Evgeni Zelikman, Tosaf’s Film Additives R&D Manager says the unique benefits of AF7380PE is its combination of excellent anti-fog activity and superb optical properties.