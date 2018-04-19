Total Circular secures US Gov approval for recycled HDPE

Total Circular compounds containing recycled High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Circular Compounds have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for being effective in reducing contaminants from Post-Consumer Recycled HDPE (PCR-HDPE) material, allowing for its use in food packaging.

A Circular Compound containing 50 per cent post-consumer HDPE, rPE 6306, produced in Antwerp, meets the FDA requirements for use in the production of bottles for milk, juices, meat trays and other food packaging products at room and refrigeration temperatures.

Jean Viallefont, Vice President Polymers Europe for Total, said: “We are pleased to have received the non-objection letter from the US Food and Drug Administration confirming the success of our efforts in upgrading recyclates. It is a milestone in the approval process. Our development contributes to a Circular Economy by enabling the use of recyclates in more and more applications.”

Total says it has also developed a range of polypropylene Circular Compounds with a high content of post-consumer recyclates, matching key performance requirements for many applications including crates, caps, bottles and pails.