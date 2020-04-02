Total Corbion PLA donates Luminy PLA resins to help fight Coronavirus

Total Corbion PLA is donating Luminy PLA resins for the production of 3D printed medical devices and protective equipment to help the fight against the Corona virus.

Smart Materials 3D in Spain launched the initiative and they will receive the PLA resin to produce PLA filaments.

Collaborating with companies such as Fixit, 3D Printers, IMBIC and Clone Wars VLL, the PLA filaments will be used to make medical masks and protective equipment using 3D printing technology.

The 5 Ton of Luminy PLA resins that Total Corbion has donated will allow the production of over 125.000 masks. With the help of a distributed network of agents for 3D printing the masks will be available within weeks to health centres and hospitals all across Spain.