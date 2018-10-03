Traitech Industries adds SteriTouch to its California Trays brand

Traitech Industries, manufacturer of produce merchandising display solutions for food retailers, has added SteriTouch antimicrobial protection to its California Trays brand.

California Trays with SteriTouch will extend the shelf life of open produce, whilst serving as an alternative to unnecessary packaging.

Manufactured from LDPE with a breathable weave pattern, this allows produce to be kept fresher through effective ventilation and drainage.

The design of the product allows for the dispersion of ethylene gas, increasing the shelf life of fresh fruit and vegetables and maintaining freshness.

Microsoft Word - NEW Brochure California Trays® ENG.docx

The use of SteriTouch antimicrobial masterbatch during the extrusion process serves to increase protection against odours and spoilage.

Independently tested, the trays have been proven to reduce the growth of foodborne bacteria such as E.Coli by 99.99 per cent.

The company says supermarkets utilising a misting system for fresh fruit and salad will benefit from the extruded design of the trays, which encourages effective drainage and prevents the development of biofilm.

California Trays are currently being distributed throughout Europe by major food supplies distributors.