TransMedics uses Covestro polycarbonates to improve organ preservation system

TransMedics has developed the Organ Care System (OCS), to improve the way organs are preserved during transportation.

The portable system that delivers warm, nutrient-rich blood to the organ, allowing it to function outside of the body and enabling organ optimisation and assessment uses Covestros Makrolon polycarbonates.

The perfusion set’s clear enclosure protects the organ using Makrolon 2458 and Makrolon Rx1452 polycarbonates from Covestro, while the attached connectors utilise Makrolon Rx1805.

Due to its low viscosity and easy-release properties, Makrolon 2458 and Makrolon Rx1452 polycarbonates are ideal materials for medical devices.

× Expand Covestro OCS Heart

TransMedics has three OCS products, OCS Heart, OCS Lung and OCS Liver, each of which has three primary components: a portable console with a wireless monitor, a disposable perfusion set and nutrient-enriched solutions.

John Sullivan, Vice President of engineering, TransMedics, said: “Makrolon polycarbonates offer the combination of transparency and toughness needed for this medical device.”