Transport packaging for dish wash tab brand Somat includes 50 per cent recycled plastic

In collaboration with its partner Papier-Mettler, one of the market-leading European manufacturers of flexible packaging, Henkel has begun using the ‘I’m eco’ shrink film for its automatic dishwashing brand Somat.

The film was introduced to various European markets in which shrink film is used as transport packaging, including Russia and Italy.

The ‘I’m eco’ film is manufactured in a closed material loop.

Once it is removed at retailers, the packaging waste is collected and integrated back into the value chain.

The film is not only more sustainable, but also offers high quality and doesn’t influence machinability.

It helps to reduce plastic waste, is 100 per cent recyclability, and decreases the equivalent CO2 emissions by more than 25 per cent.

Carsten Bertram, Head of International Packaging Development for Automatic Dishwashing at Henkel’s Laundry and Home Care business unit, said: “The new shrink film for Somat is another step in our commitment for sustainable packaging and for a circular economy.”

“It includes more than 50 per cent recycled polyethylene and at the same time helps ensuring a closed loop for this type of packaging.”