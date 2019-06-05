TRB supplies materials for Airbus A380 luxury suites

TRB Lightweight Structures has worked closely with Safran, an international high technology company to create luxury ‘Skyroom suites’ for Singapore Airlines.

Available on board five new Airbus A380 passenger aircraft, these private suites were commissioned to celebrate the airline’s 70th birthday, and feature over 100 different phenolic panels manufactured by TRB.

Safran was appointed to design and build the luxury cabins and, with a tight deadline to meet, approached TRB, recognising the company’s expertise in composite materials and complex project management.

× Expand Ryan Fletcher Getty Images 501151238 Sydney, Australia - October 8, 2013: Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 (registration 9V-SKB) departing Sydney airport.

The design of each room was dependent on its position within the aircraft, requiring the production of over 100 different types of complex, press-cured phenolic panels in a narrow timeframe.

Every panel also needed to be supplied with a cure graph, and to undergo vigorous quality assurance checks to ensure a high standard finish.

TRB has also been chosen to manufacture over 100 doors as part of an ongoing scheme to fit Skyroom suites to the rest of the Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 fleet.

Tim Harrison, Technical Sales Manager at TRB, said: “We are pleased to have been chosen for this opportunity to demonstrate our engineering skills in the development of luxury facilities on board the A380 – one of the most advanced commercial aircrafts of its time.”