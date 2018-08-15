Trelleborg sponsors Formula Student racing teams with headrest protection

Trelleborg has sponsored over 50 Formula Student racing teams, in 19 countries with headrest protection materials specified by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Trelleborg has used its Confor Foam to ensure driver safety.

The foam is a high performance open celled urethane foam that offers a unique combination of properties, suited for high energy-absorption applications, enabling them to absorb and dissipate shock and impact.

Formula Student aims to support the motorsport industry by addressing the skills gap and providing mechanical engineering students with the opportunity for real-world experience of integrated electronics, software and systems engineering.

Formula Student challenges university teams from across the world to design, build and race a single-seater racing car in one year.

Cars are judged on their speed, acceleration and endurance, while the teams are tested on their design, costing and business presentation skills.

“At Trelleborg, we are proud to support learning and development activities for young engineers. Through the Formula Student challenge, we have been able to introduce the next generation of engineers to innovative polymer solutions that can improve passenger safety and comfort while optimising vehicle performance,” said Terry Cooper, Managing Director at Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation.

“By sponsoring the Formula Student racing teams, we were able share our industry and product knowledge with students to ignite the next generation’s interest in automotive engineering.”