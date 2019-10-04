Trelleborg launches unique electrically conductive PTFE-based sealing materials for dynamic applications

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has launched its Turcon MC1 and MC2 materials, the only PTFE-based electrically conductive materials suited for use in spring and elastomer-energised seals.

Engineered for dynamic applications, seals and bearings from the materials will provide reliable electric connection between moving parts.

Konrad Saur, Vice President for Innovation and Technology at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said: “Turcon MC1 and Turcon MC2 are unique and are specifically developed for use in spring and elastomer-energised seals, as well as bearings, in response to a strong market demand to support electrification of drives, eMobility, sensing, and IoT solutions.”

Soeren Roepstorff, Development Manager at Trelleborg’s manufacturing facility in Denmark, said: “Conductive elastomers are available, but these are primarily only for static applications, while the conductive, injection-mouldable plastic materials that exist have low flexibility and are less suited for sealing purposes and for installation in closed grooves.”

“Turcon MC1 and Turcon MC2 meet our customers’ demands for conductive plastic sealing materials that will work effectively and reliably as sealing and bearings in dynamic applications.”

“With them, designers can take advantage of using a range of advanced PTFE-based sealing geometries and all the benefits that they offer in applications that require electrical conductivity through a hydraulic system or electric motor, for instance.”