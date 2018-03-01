Treofan launches new IML label film EWR50

The biaxially oriented polypropylene films company, Treofan has developed a thinner version of the IML label film EWR.

EWR has been developed for in-mould labels for PP and PE injection moulding.

The new EWR50 film has a thickness of 50μm which offers a larger surface area with the same product properties appealing to brand manufactures and converters in the food and packaging industry.

The average surface yield increases to 20.8 m2/kg, in comparison to the EWR57 film which has a 57μm thickness and surface yield of 18.3 m2/kg.

The IML decoration with EWR labels gives packaging a high gloss look.

With good antistatic properties, web flatness and machinability, it is suited for offset sheet-fed printing with UV curing and oxidative drying inks.

Joachim Jung, Product Management and Business Development at Treofan, explained: “The new EWR50 is geared towards the increasing market demands in terms of efficiency and yield combined with excellent quality.”

Mark Taylor, UK Manager at Reflex Labels, added: “The new EWR50 impresses with superior production performance. The moulding reject rate is significantly reduced compared to competitive IML products.”