Trifilon’s biocomposites help Cake improve sustainability of its motorbikes

Cake, which recently launched a groundbreaking electric motorbike, will now collaborate with Trifilon, a Swedish startup that designs and sells sustainable materials with advanced biocomposite technology.

The company says the partnership was born of Cake’s mission to explore new sustainable technologies while producing exciting high-performance motorbikes.

Produced with fibres from hemp and flax plants, Trifilon’s biocomposites can help the company improve its sustainability merits while maintaining the performance of its motorbikes.

The current project aims to replace current plastic components with Trifilon’s plant-based biocomposites.

Trifilon’s hemp-based biocomposite BioLite also reduces the CO2 footprint from its manufacture by at least one third.

The technology behind Trifilon’s biocomposites was initially intended for the automotive segment, as a substitute for lightweight, strong carbon fibre.

Trifilon’s CEO and co-founder Martin Lidstrand, said: “This is a great match because our companies are both about performance and sustainability. I think fans of Cake motorbikes will respond positively to having our plant-fiber composites in their motorbikes. It will mean that some ingredients in their motorbikes come from European farms. That makes these exciting motorbikes even cooler and more sustainable.”