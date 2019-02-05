Trinseo introduces TPEs for medical devices at MD&M West and Pharmapack

Trinseo is to introduce its portfolios of TPEs for medical devices at MD&M West in Anaheim and Pharmapack EU in Paris.

Trinseo has supported the medical devices market for nearly three decades, and the expanded portfolio enhances Trinseo’s offering with soft touch materials and overlays that are often needed with hard plastics.

Aldo Zanetti, Business Unit Manager for TPE Solutions – Medical and Packaging at Trinseo, said: “We’ve brought together a very high quality portfolio of rigid plastics TPEs that have been specifically formulated for the medical devices sector.”

“This move helps us meet the needs of medical customers, particularly s the industry addresses trend in her healthcare that require medical devices and equipment that are more patient friendly and service provider friendly.”