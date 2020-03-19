Trinseo launches PULSE ECO series containing recycled content

Trinseo has launched a new portfolio of recycled content-containing PC/ABS for automotive applications.

The new PULSE ECO series contains between 30 and 50 per cent recycled content, combining European-sourced post-industrial recycled polycarbonate with Trinseo’s virgin MAGNUM ABS.

Developed using Trinseo’s unique PULSE GX technology, the new product family boasts strong technical features, such as superior flow properties, low temperature ductility, a low carbon footprint, and low density.

The material’s low odour performance makes it highly suited to automotive interior applications such as mid and floor consoles, instrument panels, and pillars.

Frank Schumann, Global Marketing Manager for Trinseo, said: “The launch of our new PULSE ECO series further extends our ECO portfolio of recycled content-based polycarbonate and PC/ABS materials.”

“Our automotive customers are increasingly looking out for recycled materials that deliver the quality required to ensure consistent and high-performing interior applications. Not only will the PULSE ECO series meet sustainability objectives for our customers, but it will also deliver design advantages equal to all-virgin premium products.”

“Features such as easy flow and high impact strength at low temperatures are now possible with an improved carbon footprint.”