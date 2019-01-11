Trinseo supplies advanced resins for Currant Smart Outlets at CES 2019

Trinseo has specially engineered its EMERGE Advanced Resins for the Currant Smart Outlets, by consumer electronics company Currant at CES 2019.

Trinseo’s EMERGE Advanced Resins are specialty compounds that use Trinseo’s proprietary CALIBRE polycarbonate resins in their formulation.

The materials can be seen throughout the application ranging from the outer housing to internal components.

With the smart outlet and a corresponding mobile app, consumers receive a breakdown of their power usage as well as personalised suggestions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help them reduce energy consumption.

“This particular application shows the versatility of Trinseo’s CALIBRE Polycarbonate Resins as a base material,” said Tony Kam, TS&D technical development specialist at Trinseo’s Tsing Yi facility in Hong Kong.

“The materials have all been designed to meet the specifications of each part or component, including design and weight requirements, UL safety standards, and aesthetics.”