Trinseo supplies alternative ABS for Audi Q5 production run

× Expand Trinseo assisted Audi with a change of ABS in time to meet its production start date. Image: Audi

Plastics materials supplier, Trinseo, supplied Audi with an alternative grade of ABS for the trunk of its Q5 model after the automaker developed problems with its existing grade.

“Audi was just ramping up and the start of production was fast approaching,” explained Thomas Heck, Application Development Manager at Trinseo.“We needed to find an alternative ABS material and we needed to find it fast.”

The new compound needed to meet the Audi’s colour approvals, and as parts for the trunk’s trim would not be lacquered they needed to meet UV testing.

“We immediately took action”, continued Heck. Trinseo’s colour development expert created and adjusted masterbatches for two colours at Trinseo’s Dutch facility, which were then conveyed to Mexico, where the Technical Service Development team performed the on-site customer trial at Audi’s US plant.

Heck said that immediate support can make a crucial difference during a new vehicle’s launch phase, and this has become even more important as program launches have a much faster cadence.

“Today, just about all new-passenger cars follow a five to six-year product cycle,” said Heck. “At the same time, car manufacturers want to ramp up to full production faster. When, during the launch, Audi gave us the call for help, this was based upon years of successful cooperation and mutual trust.”

According to Heck, geography is another major aspect of the change in model launches. Vehicle launches are becoming more global, with Mexico playing a growing role in the North American automotive industry.

“After the test, we determined that our Magnum 3416SC ABS Resin would best meet all of Audi’s requirements,” continued Heck. “Our company manufactures ABS Resins with mass polymerisation technology, which is why the material can easily be coloured during injection-moulding.”

Another plus of MAGNUM ABS Resin, he added, is its distinctive advantage in self-colouring via colour masterbatches while its combination leads to outstanding UV resistance, which leads to significantly slower colour alterations through time.

“Our company has long-term experience in colour-matching technology,” says Heck. “It is this experience which helps us to act and support fast.”