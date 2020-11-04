Tyler Packaging is paw-ssionate about packaging

Tyler Packaging recently supplied cat and dog food brand Vet’s Kitchen with 100% recyclable packaging, supporting the company’s commitment to prioritise environmental goals, ahead of many larger pet food companies.

Vet’s Kitchen approached Leamington Spa-based Tyler Packaging to develop a super-premium structure made from mono polymer laminate packaging that’s both sustainable and visually pleasing.

Yellow Images ©2016 Yellow Imageshttps://yellowimages.com Exclusive Mockups for Branding and Packaging Design

Vet’s Kitchen’s new packaging features a flat bottom single lip, with an easy-open feature and resealable zipper to maintain freshness and protect the product’s shelf life.

The mono polymer technology makes this packaging 100% recyclable as mono-material films constructed from a single polymer resin grade 4 LDPE type are fully recyclable. The new packaging also features an OPRL (on-package recycling label) to prompt customers to dispose of packing responsibly and sustainably.

The new packaging is available as of October, beginning with dry dog food, and forms part of a re-brand for the business which will underpin its environmental credentials.

Head of Marketing for the brand Jilly Whibberley says, “With the help of Tyler Packaging, we have reduced our plastic use by over a quarter (27%) on some lines, and 17% across the range. For a small business, we’re taking big steps and hope to inspire larger pet food companies to follow our lead.”