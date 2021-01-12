UK plastics recycler launches high performance range of recycled polythene pellets

Chase Plastics, a UK plastics recycler, has recently launched RECOTHENE, a high performance range of recycled polythene pellets.

Engineered to ensure consistently high levels of processability and quality, RECOTHENE is available in both post-consumer and pre-consumer grades of low-density polythene.

× Expand Darren Burdell

Chase Plastics says it is seeing a growing demand for RECOTHENE from the packaging film sector as companies reformulate their product ranges ahead of the implementation of the UK Packaging Tax in April 2022.

RECOTHENE is engineered to overcome the inherent inconsistency in recycled materials, and achieves excellent results with all extrusion machinery from simple mono lines to advanced multi-layer co-extrusion machinery.

The standard range of RECOTHENE recycled polythene pellets includes Natural Pre Consumer LDPE and Post-Consumer Natural (Increased LLDPE content) LDPE.

Manufactured in Chase Plastics’ EUCertPlast accredited UK recycling facility, RECOTHENE is a proven solution for customers who are achieving excellent results introducing it into their packaging applications at addition rates in excess of 30 per cent.

Jessica Baker, Managing Director, said: “This is a challenging Tax, especially for the UK packaging film sector, but the good news is that Chase Plastics is here to help. Our strength has always been in providing a highly consistent recycled polymer batch after batch. RECOTHENE builds on this and has been developed to provide the quality required for use in high performance films.”