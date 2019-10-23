ULMA launches new flow pack packaging solution for medical sector

ULMA Packaging UK has launched a new, easy-to-open flow pack package for the medical sector.

Featuring two hermetic seals along the packaging’s sides and a chevron-type airtight cross sealing, the new solution addresses contamination concerns in medical packaging.

The design allows sterile products to be removed from packaging without contamination due to microorganisms and particles. These particles, which may migrate from the packaging’s exterior during the removal process, could previously pose a risk to patient health.

The package is sealed without leaks, has a leak-proof guarantee and also uses a peelable film with already-integrated Tyvek or paper panels to enable ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilisation.

Dave Berriman, Technical Manager at ULMA Packaging UK, said: “The new easy-to-open flow pack packages from ULMA mitigate a major contamination risk. They offer versatility for a wide range of different products, are leak-proof through longitudinal sealing, and are designed with EtO sterilisation in mind. Furthermore, they also allow manufacturers to make savings on packaging materials and costs.”