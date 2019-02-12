Ultimaker portfolio selected by Airbus for 3D printing in Europe

Ultimaker has announced it has been selected by Airbus to supply Ultimaker 3D printers, Ultimaker Cura software and materials to use in its European facilities.

Airbus will mainly use the Ultimaker portfolio for the direct, local production of tools, jigs and fixtures, and printing lightweight design parts with composite materials.

Ultimaker was selected by Airbus because of its ease of use, reliable results, and open technology, which meets the stringent requirements the aerospace industry has with regards to 3D printed applications, such as jigs and fixtures, non-flying parts and tools.

The global services and support offered by Ultimaker will continuously ensure consistent and high-quality 3D printing results across the different teams, first in Europe and then worldwide.

Jos Berger, CEO at Ultimaker, said: “We are very proud that Airbus selected Ultimaker. Strict rules regarding safety and certifications can make manufacturing and model-making workflows complicated, especially for engineers in the aerospace industry.”

“I am glad that our certified solution and the possibility to print with composite materials, enables these engineers to keep innovating. The team at Airbus can fully rely on our dedicated global sales and partner network for full support.”