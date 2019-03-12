Ultramid sets new standards for fuel cells

BASF, in collaboration with Joma-Polytec and Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell, has used Ultramid to successfully manufacture a number of fuel cell system components.

The innovative solution is being used as standard in the new Mercedes GLC F-Cell, which combines a fuel cell with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

× Expand Ultramid® is setting new standards for fuel cells

Andreas Stockheim, Segment Manager for Powertrain and Chassis at BASF, said: “Our extensive plastics portfolio offers all sorts of advantages which help us to satisfy specific customer requirements, depending on the drive concept and the specific component.”

“By continually developing new products in close collaboration with our customer, we are also able to adapt our portfolio to trends and changes in the market.”

Thanks to its portfolio, BASF is able to keep pace with car manufacturers’ latest developments, while also setting innovative trends.

For the Mercedes GLC F-Cell, Ultramid can provide good thermal and chemical resistance, dynamic stiffness, impact strength, and good long-term performance.

Stefan Milimonks, Key Account Manager in BASF’s Performance Materials division, said: “Earlier tests with other materials revealed mechanical problems, so Daimler had very specific requirements for the material.”

“Our expertise with plastic automotive components and the extensive choice of existing products meant that we were able to work out possible solutions with our partners and identify the right material.”

“It shows that with specialist knowledge and good cooperation between everyone involved, a complex project like this can be brought to a successful conclusion.”

Stefan Heinz, deputy head of Plastics Technology Deveolpment at Joma-Polytec, said: “Thanks to BASF’s extensive product portfolio and the specialist knowledge of all the parties involved we have taken an important step forward in the serial development of fuel cells.”

“We worked together to analyse the stringent requirements and were able to put in place a highly efficient solution.”