Ultrapolymers extends its portfolio of medical polymer solutions

Ultrapolymers has extended its distribution agreement for INEOS Styrolution Styrenic Specialties to cover Europe, in its aim to continuously provide pharma, medical device and combination device manufacturers with a wide choice of medical polymer solutions.

Ultrapolymers' distribution portfolio now includes Lyondellbasell's newest Purell polyolefin resins, Purell EP370S, a nucleated polypropylene copolymer and Purell RP375R, a polypropylene random copolymer.

The new polymers are suited to fit transparency, packaging, stiffness and impact performance in pharmaceutical medical devices, broadening Ultrapolymers range of material solutions for healthcare applications.

Purell EP370S combines stiffness and low temperature impact resistance with good flow properties, a new option for thin-walled medical equipment, lab ware and dental applications.

Purell RP375R has with excellent transparency and a tailored additive package for gamma/x-ray irradiation and sterilisation, developed in response to increasing gamma sterilisation dosages applied, typically in applications such as lab ware, medical devices, syringes and injection pen components, medical and pharmaceutical packaging and diagnostics.

INEOS Styrolution's transparent Styrenic Specialties include Terlux HD, Styrolux, NAS, Zylar, K-Resin and Styroflex. Novodur HD and Luran HD are the preferred options for applications that require excellent durability.